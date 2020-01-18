Local colleges, schools awarded grants to advance tech, raise awareness of assault

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Hundreds of schools were awarded grants this week across the state. A few bigger ones were given out right here in Central Pennsylvania.

Penn State University and the South Hills School of Business Technology have received a total of $44,044 in grants to raise awareness of and prevent campus sexual assaults, state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, announced today.

A key supporter of legislation to expand the statute of limitations to allow victims of child sexual abuse to seek justice, state Rep. Franks Burns today announced a $28,500 grant to St. Francis University to combat campus sexual assault.

“As I worked to hold accountable those who dared to take sexual advantage of children, I now work to send a message to those who would select their victims on a college campus,” State Rep Frank Burns said.

The State College Area School District has been awarded a $35,000 grant to advance science and technology education from pre-kindergarten through grade 12, state Rep. Scott Conklin announced today.

The Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board has received a $121,080 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry to connect local businesses and students to better prepare them for high demand careers.

“This funding will provide students with the experience and skills they need to succeed in the local workforce, and will also provide a pathway for businesses in our area to reach out with students and school districts and spur further opportunities, with the ultimate goal of spurring economic growth and development locally,” State Rep Scott Conklin said.