Local Churches Adapt, Thrive during COVID-19 Crisis

CENTRAL PA, (WTAJ) -- Lots of PA farmers have been producing a surplus of food and donating it to food banks. In turn, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be awarding them with extra funding.

On Monday, the PA Agriculture Secretary announced they'll be giving $255,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to distribute among farmers.Spokesperson for the Central PA food bank, Amy Hill, says the money will go to farmers who donate their surplus.She says the ones who donate typically spend extra money on things like packaging, harvesting and distributing goods.