Local Chocolate Shop Giving Away Halloween Treats for Trick-or-Treaters

Our Morgan Koziar got a head start on the treats this morning just a day away from Halloween. She went to Marcia’s Chocolates in Altoona to get a behind-the-scenes look at how some of their most popular items are made.

Tomorrow on Halloween, the first 49 guests that stop by Marcia’s Chocolates will receive a free item to help Marcia celebrate her 49th Birthday!

Marcia let Morgan try her hand at dipping pretzels in chocolate. First she started by coating the pretzel, then pressing it against the vibrator to shake off excess chocolate, then she drug the rod against the metal bars to get a clean seal, and placed the coated pretzel on parchment paper. Marcia says this new machine allows her work faster and more efficiently.

Next, Marcia shows Morgan how to decorate the pretzels. She says you wait for the base layer of chocolate to completely dry before adding decoration, or you can drizzle more chocolate on while they’re still wet. Marcia says when you dye white chocolate, it’s important to use an oil based color, because water based food dyes will create streaks in your chocolates. You can also use colored white chocolate melts, but Marcia says it’s hard for her to use them because her white chocolate tastes so good! Once you dye your chocolate, you can add them to a plastic piping bag, and cut the tip depending on how large you’d like the drizzle to be. From there you can drizzle chocolate onto your pretzel using a back and forth motion, or really any way that you’d like!

Have you ever heard of a chocolate bomb? Well if you love bath bombs and hot chocolate, you’ll probably love them! No, that doesn’t mean you’ll be drinking soapy hot cocoa, but it’s what inspired Marcia to make these creations. A chocolate bomb is a dark chocolate solid puck that can be placed into warm milk to create hot chocolate. Instead of a powdered version, you’re using actual solid chocolate to create the creamy beverage.

While there are many treats that are sure to be enjoyed on Halloween, customers can order custom made specialty chocolates at Marcia’s.