Local Centre Co. Police Officers could put down the razor this month… here’s why

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Some police officers in Centre County look a bit different this month, with considerably more whiskers than usual.

They’re taking part in No Shave November which looks to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

Officers in the State College Police Department say this year is the first in department history that they can sport beards and goatees… something many say was an adjustment not just for them, but the community as well.

“I get the second glance…a turnaround… so I have to explain myself,” said State College High School Resource Officer John Aston, from SCPD.

He’s one of 19 officers from the Department who’s put down the razor this month.

“It takes a lot of people by surprise because you don’t normally see a police officer in full uniform with a scruffy beard,” Officer Aston said.

But he added that this shock often sparks conversation: “It’s a great talking point, when people ask I can explain to them what this is for.”

In addition to promoting the worldwide cancer awareness goal of No Shave November, locally, each officer paid $40 to grow their facial hair… collectively raising $680 that will go towards the Centre County United Way.

“I’d definitely do it again if we did this on an annual basis,” said SCPD Officer Kevin Winkelblech.

Officer Winkelblech also said it was worth a little “itchy-ness”.

“As it grew in the first two weeks is when it bothered me the most… but now in week three I’m starting to get used to it,” he said.”

“It’s very itchy… my wife does not like it at all. She says it puts a lot of years to my life,” said Officer Aston.

But he admitted that it’s kept him warm out in the cold.

“I was at traffic post last week doing traffic control and the beard actually came into play,” Officer Aston said.

At the end of the first week in December, officers will need to dust off their razors and start shaving again.

More on this story:

SCPD allowed both male and female officers to take part in No Shave November.

“We included females as well. If they wanted to participate by not shaving their legs or armpits… they were also included in that activity,” said Leann Shaw, Director of Human Resources for State College Borough.

About half-a-dozen others at State College Area High School, including Athletic Director Chris Weakland participaed in No Shave November as well

“It’s good to get the word out and conversation started. It’s been a lot of fun,” Weakland said.

In total well over 50 officers and others in Centre Co. combined to put down their razors this November.