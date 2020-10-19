Local cemetery to undergo restoration, receive veterans memorial

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Berkley Hills Cemetery in Johnstown will be the front of a restoration project and a veterans’ memorial thanks to volunteers at the Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors.

The realtors will clean and restore gravestones on Oct. 26.

The veterans’ memorial will feature 70 veterans who are buried in the cemetery, including some from the Civil War.

“Veterans are near and dear to our hearts,” said Quenna Smith, CSAR president. “We wanted to reach out to volunteer in whatever way we could to preserve such an important part of our community.”