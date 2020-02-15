Local business boosted by Valentine’s Day

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many local businesses are benefiting from a Friday Valentine’s Day this year.

According to the National Retail Federation, it’s estimated Americans will spend more than $27 billion on Valentine’s Day this year.

Businesses like Hockman Candy in DuBois have been busy for several days leading up to the holiday.

“We’ve been doing chocolate covered strawberries since Wednesday afternoon,” owner Tom Hockman said. “We’re struggling to keep up.”

Hockman said the store will sell hundreds of pounds of chocolate covered strawberries, other berries, meltaways and all types of candies.

He said the Valentine’s boom lasts for three to four days, and it’s especially good for business when February 14th lands on a Friday.

“The later in the week, the better for us,” Hockman said.

He said Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of the year, while the Christmas is bigger for business because the shopping season extends for several weeks.

Along with those chocolates, you may want to pick up some flowers.

Owner of Brady Street Florist Jennifer Jackson said they started delivering Valentine’s Day arrangements Tuesday.

Even with an early start, Jackson said she was actually worried business might not be as good this year.

“I was a little concerned with it being on a Friday, just because normally people go out to eat or do some sort of a getaway,” Jackson said.

She said last year was their record-high for valentine’s business, and was surprised to see this year come close.

“We’ve almost matched last year, so it’s been a great year,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the shop typically sells around 500 arrangements every Valentine’s Day.

She said while roses are traditional, her customers often opt for unique custom arrangements.

Both businesses say they start preparing for this holiday weeks, and even months in advance.