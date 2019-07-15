Local boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker dies in Virginia Beach accident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police have identified the man hit and killed by a vehicle late Sunday night as local boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker.

Virginia Beach Police were called to the scene of the accident, near the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road, around 10 p.m.

Police investigate a deadly auto-pedestrian accident on July 14, 2019. WAVY Photo

They say Whitaker, 55, was located and it was determined he had succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the accident.

The westbound lanes of Northampton Boulevard were closed for over 3 hours while police investigated.

Champion Boxer

Whitaker was born and raised in Norfolk. He began his boxing career at the young age of nine. According to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, of which he is an inductee, Whitaker had 214 amateur fights during his career and won 201 of them. He was the lightweight silver medalist at the 1982 World Championships, earned a Gold Medal at the 1983 PAN American Games and was a gold medalist at the 1984 Olympics. He turned pro in 1984 at Madison Square Garden.

After his retirement from the sport in 2001, Whitaker became a trainer.

In 2007, Whitaker was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

3 Apr 1995: Pernell Whitaker stands in the ring before a fight against Julio Cezar Vasquez. Whitaker won the fight. Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty /Allsport

3 Apr 1995: Pernell Whitaker celebrates after winning a fight against Julio Cezar Vasquez. Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty /Allsport

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 8: Pernell Whitaker, trainer of Zab Judah, speaks at a press conference to discuss their upcoming Super Lightweight World Championship Unification Fight with Amir Khan at ESPN Zone At L.A. Live on June 8, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 08: Zab Judahtakes a cell phone picture of himself with trainer Pernell Whitaker as they appear at a press conference with Amir Khan to discuss their upcoming Super Lightweight World Championship Unification Fight at ESPN Zone At L.A. Live on June 8, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

20 Feb 1999: Pernell Whitaker is knocked down in the second round during the fight against Felix Trinidad at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Trinidad won by a decision in the 12th round. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

20 Feb 1999: Felix Trinidad throws a left punch during the fight against Pernell Whitaker at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Trinidad won by a decision in the 12th round. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

6 Jan 1999: Felix Trinidad (l), Don King (c), and Pernell Whitacker (r) pose for a picture during a press conference about the upcoming fight between Felix Trinidad and Pernell Whitacker at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport

17 Oct 1997: Pernell Whitaker and Andre Pestriaeu in action during a bout at Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut. Whitaker won the fight with a decision in the 12th round. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

17 Oct 1997: Pernell Whitaker and Andre Pestriaeu in action during a bout at Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut. Whitaker won the fight with a decision in the 12th round. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

17 Oct 1997: Pernell Whitaker and Andre Pestriaeu in action during a bout at Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut. Whitaker won the fight with a decision in the 12th round. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

12 Apr 1997: Pernell Whitaker holds up his arms at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. De La Hoya won the fight by decision. Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

12 Apr 1997: Oscar De La Hoya lands a right to Pernell Whitaker during a fight at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. De La Hoya won the fight by decision. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

20 Sep 1996: Pernell Whitaker (right) measures his punch during his bout versus Wilfredo Rivera at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Whitaker won the bout in a 12 round decision. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello/ALLSPORT

20 Sep 1996: Pernell Whitaker throws a punch at Wilfredo Rivera during a fight at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Whitaker won the fight in twelve rounds. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

20 Sep 1996: Pernell Whitaker sits in his corner during a fight against Wilfredo Rivera at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Whitaker won the fight in twelve rounds. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

3 Apr 1995: Pernell Whitaker throws a punch at Julio Cezar Vasquez during a fight. Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty /Allsport

3 Apr 1995: Pernell Whitaker throws a punch at Julio Cezar Vasquez during a fight. Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty /Allsport

18 Nov 1995: Pernell Whitaker (right) heads to neutral corner after knocking his opponent Jake Rodriguez to the canvas during the sixth round of their championship bout. Whitaker won the fight with a sixth round knock out. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello/A

26 Aug 1995: Pernell Whitaker knock down Gary Jacobs during a fight in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Whitaker won the fight. Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty /Allsport

26 AUG 1995: GARY JACOBS OF SCOTLAND KNEELS ON THE CANVAS AFTER BEING KNOCKED DOWN BY PERNELL WHITAKER OF THE USA IN THE 12TH ROUND OF THEIR BOUT IN ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY. JACOBS WAS SAVED BY THE BELL, BUT WHITAKER WON THE FIGHT BY UNANIMOUS DECISI

30 SEP 1994: PERNELL WHITAKER IN HIS DRESSING ROOM PRIOR TO HIS 12 ROUND DECISION WIN OVER JAMES “BUDDY” MCGIRT AT THE SCOPE ARENA IN NORFOLK, VIRGINIA. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello/ALLSPORT

10 SEP 1993: BOXER PERNELL WHITAKER DELIVERS AN UPPERCUT DURING HIS BOUT AGAINST JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS. Mandatory Credit: Holly Stein/ALLSPORT

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.