Local bike rally still on amidst COVID-19 concerns

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many events set for this summer have already been cancelled due to Coronavirus concerns and the Governor’s warnings of large gatherings.

However, the Pennsylvania Roundhouse Rally presented by Roundhouse Harley-Davidson And Powersports in Altoona is still on and officially kicked off on Friday morning.

The two day event got underway at 9 a.m. and they are expecting a big crowd with various vendors, food trucks, and bands set to entertain both days.

The event coordinator believes they are taking all the proper precautions in order to ensure safety for everyone.

We’re an outdoor venue. We have plenty of room here to social distance. We have always taken precautions here. We have always had professional cleaners in and we’ve always kept hand sanitizers here, so that is something that has not changed with COVID. But during this event, we do have hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue. All the Porta Potties have hand sanitizers in them and all the bar areas will have hand sanitizers, chlorox and water. Debbra Heath – Event Coordinator



The Allegheny Township Fire Department will also be holding a food drive at the event. The event runs till 9 p.m. Friday night and then another full day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.