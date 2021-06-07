Local baseball teams moving on in PIAA state playoffs

(WTAJ) — It was a great day for high school baseball! Below are the local teams who are heading to the quarterfinals in the PIAA state playoffs, June 11.
BLAIR COUNTY:
Tyrone Area School District opened up their playoff run against county neighbor, Bedford. The game remained relatively close throughout with Tyrone leading Bedford 6-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning. However, Bedford’s one-run hit during the seventh was not enough to take down Tyrone as they won the game, 6-4.
Also in Blair County, Central High School defeated South Park in a come from behind win, 12-8. South Park finished the first inning with a one-run lead over Central and held the lead through the fourth inning.
Central came back with a four-run hit to set up a bases-loaded two-run single making the score 10-5. Central continued with this momentum to secure the win and a trip to Thursday’s second round.
ELK COUNTY:
The Johnsonburg Rams held a 21-0 undefeated record throughout the regular season and that remained during the opening day of playoffs. Johnsonburg beat the Carmichael Mighty Mikes, 8-3.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY:
Juanita Valley took on Northern Bedford in the first round of the playoffs at PNG field. Juanita Valley took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning and pushed that lead to 6-1 after three innings. To make the game interesting, Northern Bedford scored a three-run homer during the bottom of the sixth inning to make the score 9-6.
Juanita Valley held the lead through the seventh inning and won the game, 9-6.
