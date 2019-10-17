Local Attraction Invites Thrill Seekers & Adrenaline Junkies

If you consider yourself a thrill seeker and you love a good scare, Haunted Hollow is an area attraction that draws locals and folks living in nearby states. Haunted Hollow has been in operation for 23 years and has 6 different attractions for guests. The attraction is open every Friday and Saturday night throughout the month of October from 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 online/$23 at the box office, which includes all six attractions. Group rates and other ad-ons are available. For more information on the attractions at Haunted Hollow visit HauntedHollow.net.

Our Morgan Koziar was live at Haunted Hollow this morning touring the attractions, and she even got a makeover! She spoke with owners, Doug and Mark Huston about how they’ve been able to sustain such a large production like this for 23 years.

Morgan was escorted through many parts of Haunted Hollow, and got to take a tour of the insane asylum on the property where she met some characters along the way. Haunted Hollow employs nearly 100 people as there are many roles and responsibilities that have to be played.

Next Morgan entered Willy’s shack, which is an escape room where guests have 15 minutes to solves clues and puzzles that lead them to their escape. If guests fail to complete the challenge, Willy hunts them down, and let’s just say…he isn’t happy.

For the last segment Morgan was transformed into ‘Mayhem Morgan,’ a patient at receiving treatments at the insane asylum. The hair, makeup, and costume department worked on Morgan teasing her hair, airbrushing makeup, and adding final touches to her face.

With Halloween right around the corner, take your family and friends to a fun area attraction like Haunted Hollow to give them an unforgettable scare.