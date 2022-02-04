Local American Heart Association kicks off Woman of Impact campaign on National Wear Red Day

It is National Wear Red Day which is a day to wear red to spread awareness about heart disease and how to stay heart healthy.

This National Wear Red Day is also the kick off to a special effort by the American Heart Association here in Central PA. Each year a select group of individuals are nominated to become Woman of Impact. They are chosen due to their passion and drive to increase awareness about heart disease and how to become heart healthy. The Woman of Impact campaign will last eight weeks.

These six ladies will then be recognized for their efforts at the Blair Go Red for Women event that is set for Thursday May 26th at the Blair County Convention Center. For more information on this event you can head to their website.