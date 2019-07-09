Local airports to receive improvement grants from FAA

WASHINGTON, (WTAJ) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the FAA will award $477 million in airport grants. It’s the third allotment of the total $3.18 billion in the Airpot Improvement Program funding.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Pennsylvania will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

While there will be a total of 276 grants to 264 airports in 44 states, Pennsylvania will see at least three of them.

Altoona- Blair County airport will receive $450,000 to rehabilitate a runway and install navigational aids.

Franklin County Regional in Chambersburg will receive $900,000 to construct a taxiway and install taxiway lighting.

Williamsport Regional will get $675,000 to purchase snow removal equipment.

The construction and equipment supported by this funding increase the airports’ safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airport’s region.