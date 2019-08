JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $13 million in grants will help 29 airports in our state get much-needed upgrades.

John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria county airport will get $150,000 from that funding to update the passenger terminal facility.

WTAJ has been told that some of the renovations will help make it more energy-efficient.

As of this past April, our state ranks 13th nationwide in the total number of public-use aviation facilities.