Local 5-year-old named 2019 Miss Agriculture Ambassador Queen

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 7th generation farm girl has been named the 2019 National Miss Agriculture USA Ambassador Queen.

Olivia Brooks, the 5-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Lisa Brooks of Bellefonte, has won the honor.

Olivia is proud to be the 7th generation and part of her family fairy farm, Brookway Holsteins. She loves feeding the cows, cleaning the barn, planting corn, and helping her dad whenever possible. She’s an active member of her community and enjoys promoting agriculture and giving back.

“Miss Agriculture USA is a new non-profit agriculture promotion organization featuring Queens of all ages that promote, celebrate, and educate about all the diverse aspects of agriculture.”

For more information about the Miss Agriculture USA organization, visit www.MissAgricultureUSA.org.