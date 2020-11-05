Loans approved for business expansion in Elk County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new low-interest loan approvals that will provide for business expansion and job creation in Elk County.

Elk Life, LLC, through North Central PA Regional Planning & Development Commission, was approved for a $150,000, 15-year reset rate loan at 0.75 percent interest to purchase a 1,600-square-foot building on 1.05 acres in Benezette at the former site of the Old Bull Café.

Elk Life, LLC was established in 2018 by the owners of Benezette Wines in Benezette, Elk County. The business has been located inside the Benezette Wine Shop since 2018 and includes a coffee shop and retail sales of other novelty items identified with the Elk tourist area.

The business has trademarked the Elk Life brand for a line of apparel which is retailed both in-store and through online sales.