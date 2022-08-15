You can watch the parade live on WYOU from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. or live stream the event here

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE.WYOU) — The Little League World Series 16th Grand Slam Parade will kick off Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. in Williamsport with baseball players from all over the world, and you can watch all the action right here.

The parade is back in full swing after being canceled for the last two years due to coronavirus restrictions.

On Friday, the Hollidaysburg League defeated Naamans Delaware 7-3 to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time.

With the win, Hollidaysburg Little League claims the Mid-Atlantic Championship and will play Southwest Region Champion Pearland from Texas on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. The game will be played at Lamade Stadium and available on ESPN2.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Susquehanna and West Fourth Streets and will head east to the intersection of West Fourth and Market Streets.

Eyewitness News morning anchors Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey will host the parade, along with 102.7 KISS-FM radio personalities Gary Chrisman and WILQ-FM‘s Ted Minier.

You can watch the parade live on this page 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.