Living the movie: Groundhog Day experiences for a meteorologist

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Tomorrow, I am going to be visiting Gobbler’s Knob on February 2nd for the 20th time in a row!

Why would a degreed meteorologist attend such a tradition based on folklore? It’s because it is a large celebration of weather and the change of seasons.

Many holidays are based on the position of the sun. February 2nd marks the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. This means the days start growing at a faster rate, and no matter what Phil says, the seasons are going to change.

If you haven’t watched the movie, it’s about a local weather person that is stuck in a time loop and repeats the day over and over. While my days are not repetitive consecutively, there have been only subtle changes from year to year. This year, things are going to be much different so I thought I will disclose what my typical routine usually looks like.

February 1st

We usually head up to Gobbler’s Knob during the afternoon. For more than a few years I have driven up in an RV with KC Kantz. We usually would share a video of the hysterical ride. I’ll miss KC this year.

Once we arrive, I usually head into town to grab our passes while the other part of the crew set up the cables and make sure everything to go at Gobbler’s Knob for the next morning. And did you know it’s nothing like the movie? The celebration is not in the middle of town; it is a few miles from town.

Before 5 p.m. we set up for live shots at the Groundhog Festival Downtown.

When we are done setting up. I normally would put together a piece for the 11 p.m. news at Phil’s stump.

We then eat at a local chain pizza place. We’ve been there so many times, one of the waitresses’ looks forward to talking to us and catching up from the past year. This is one of many people I see year to year including security staff, state troopers and other workers.

We normally turn in pretty early, by 9 p.m. Here’s a little known secret. Gobbler’s Knob is closed to the public until 3 a.m, but my RV is placed at a strategic close location which helps myself and part of my crew to get a little more sleep before we head out in the morning. It’s an amazing contrast from going to sleep with emptiness around to thousands of people when we wake.

My crew ready to turn it in for a nap before the event

February 2nd

I’m usually in position at 4:45 a.m. That’s it. No break for my camera operator and myself and standing in one spot until about 8 a.m. I’ve learned to not drink before heading out.

I will have about 20 live shots or more, not just for WTAJ, but all across the nation talking about what is going on. All while there is entertainment on the stage behind me keeping the crowd happy.

Just after 6:30 a.m, there is a fireworks show. It always makes it hard for my live shot but is fun to look at. Every year except for one, it’s been the same music. Once it starts, I know which song comes next.

Just after 7 a.m., the Inner Circle makes it’s trek through the crowd and makes it onto the stage. This is followed by an introduction of the members.

Near 7:20 a.m. the handlers will take Phil out of his stump and he tells the President of the Inner Circle which of two scrolls to read. One says he sees his shadow and there are six more weeks of winter or if there is no shadow and spring is around the corner. The funny thing is we truly don’t know how long the block is or what is the true definition of spring weather. Therefore, Phil will never be wrong.

After his prediction, Phil’s handler will hold him high in the sky. Then I usually get an interview with him.

After his prediction, some people will stay to take pictures near Phil in his container, but it’s also amazing how fast thousands of people scatter after standing in the cold for hours.

I usually have a couple more hours of live shots, especially to TV stations out west.

After I am done, I catch up with my meteorology friends and the Inner Circle and then it’s home we go.

I sleep well that following night.

Unfortunately, this year will be different during the Pandemic. There will be no crowd, we are asked to arrive much later and I probably won’t get a one on one with Phil. But the tradition will go on!

We’ll have it all for you on www.wearecentralpa.com and on WTAJ news with a Special Report.