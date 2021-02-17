Town Hall: COVID-19 & Communities of Color

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ will be sharing an exclusive live town hall meeting with doctors across the country to address COVID-19’s impact on minorities.

“COVID-19 & Communities of Color” will be live on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The half-hour segment features special guests from Penn State Health, UPMC, Hamilton Health Center and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

The panel plans to address how COVID-19 has disproportionally impacted minority communities, common myths about the COVID-19 vaccine, and why these communities distrust the healthcare industry.

The segment will be hosted by Valerie Pritchett from our sister station WHTM in Harrisburg.

Tune in to WTAJ at 7:30 p.m. as we air the segment on-air and online.