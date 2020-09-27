President Trump holds White House news briefing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Trump held a news briefing at the White House Sunday.

The briefing comes one day after he nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

The president addressed his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, mail-in voting, and the New York Times exclusive report regarding his income taxes.

The president and the First Lady are scheduled to host a reception in honor of Gold Star families Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.