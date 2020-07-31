Liquor control enforcement issues violation from Altoona

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued a violation from their Altoona office related to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
State police said that since the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments will not be released at this time. A monthly public information release will later include details on the citation issued.
The Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited 973 licensed liquor establishments from July 29-July 30.
The breakdown of warnings and violations across the state is below:
|ENFORCEMENT OFFICE
|TOTAL LICENSEE CHECKS
|WARNINGS RELATED TO COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS
|NOTICES OF VIOLATION RELATED TO COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS
|1-Philadelphia
|104
|4
|0
|2-Wilkes-Barre
|122
|3
|0
|3-Harrisburg
|47
|1
|0
|4-Pittsburgh
|342
|8
|0
|5-Altoona
|39
|1
|1
|6-Williamsport
|26
|1
|0
|7-Punxsutawney
|40
|7
|1
|8-Erie
|36
|4
|0
|9-Allentown
|217
|3
|0
|TOTALS
|973
|32
|2
State police said that compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in Pennsylvania, with a focus on areas experiencing higher transmission rates of COVID-19. According to the report, all businesses and employees within these establishments are required to do the following:
- Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.
- Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.
- Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.