Liquor control enforcement issues violation from Altoona

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued a violation from their Altoona office related to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

State police said that since the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments will not be released at this time. A monthly public information release will later include details on the citation issued.

The Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited 973 licensed liquor establishments from July 29-July 30.

The breakdown of warnings and violations across the state is below:

ENFORCEMENT OFFICE ​TOTAL LICENSEE CHECKS WARNINGS RELATED TO COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS NOTICES OF VIOLATION RELATED TO COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS 1-Philadelphia ​104 4 0 2-Wilkes-Barre 122 3 0 3-Harrisburg ​47 1 0 4-Pittsburgh ​342 8 0 5-Altoona ​39 1 1 6-Williamsport ​26 1 0 7-Punxsutawney ​40 7 1 8-Erie ​36 4 0 9-Allentown ​217 3 0 TOTALS ​973 32 2

State police said that compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in Pennsylvania, with a focus on areas experiencing higher transmission rates of COVID-19. According to the report, all businesses and employees within these establishments are required to do the following: