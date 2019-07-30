Lion cubs rescued from illegal zoo

(WTAJ/CBS) — Nine lions were confiscated by Hungarian authorities from an illegal zoo near Budapest.

The lions include two cubs, six-week-old Nara, and Nolen, who were born at the illegal zoo.

Their parents were circus lions, traveling through Europe with a Romanian circus.

While they were performing in Hungary, the law on circus animals changed in Romania.

It meant the circus wasn’t able to bring the lions home, so they were handed over to an illegal zoo in Hungary called Noel Farm.

Now they’re safe and sound at a bear farm.