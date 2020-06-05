Lincoln Caverns Reopening Saturday

In Huntingdon County, County Commissioners and Representatives gave Lincoln Caverns permission back in Mid May to gradually resume business.

They say April and May is field trip season, so they missed out on business from the typical 50 schools they tour every year, but they are hoping they’re official reopening this Saturday brings in more visitors.

“We will sell tickets at the door now, but we’re still running, but we’re still running those ame things on the limits, we still won’t do more than ten on a tour, we still won’t do more than three families,” Mike Leonard, Tour Guide at Lincoln Caverns, said. “In the old days we would do every 15 minutes we might do a tour and we put 15 people in the tour where as know we’re going every half our to give us a little distance.”

The caverns staff is giving visitors masks if they need them and gloves.

To learn how Lincoln Caverns is celebrating National Cave and Karce week you can go to:

http://lincolncaverns.com/