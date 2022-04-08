HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lincoln Caverns kicked off its spring season with an open house event.

The celebration took place in the Raystown Rocks gift shop on Friday evening.

The event featured music by Nick Miller, door prizes through the shop and refreshments.

The event also marked the official unveiling of the new Lincoln Caverns mural. It was designed and painted by Juniata College Environmental Science Intern Telah Zinobile.

“I’m really excited for everybody to see it. Some of my friends from Juniata College are coming up,” Zinobile said.

Zinobile worked on the mural for 19 days and over 112 hours.

“All of the formations that I have in the mural here on both walls, they’re actually formations that you find in Lincoln Caverns and in Whisper Rocks,” Zinobile said.