Lincoln Caverns kicks off 38th annual Ghosts & Goblins haunted tours

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spooky season is officially here, and Lincoln Caverns is ready to do some scaring through their 38’th annual haunted cave, trail and hayride, Ghosts and Goblins.

Every Friday and Saturday, beginning Oct. 8 through Oct. 30, only the brave are challenged to venture down into depths of the caverns where they’ll be met by trapped and tortured souls spinning tales of history and horror.

According to Lincoln Caverns president and general manager Ann Dunlavy, folks have 2 tour options depending on where they’d like to position themselves on the scare scale.

“There’s evening tours on Friday, and an evening as well as day tour on Saturday,” explained Dunlavy.

Coming in at a 10 on the scare tale, the night tours will go from 6:00 – 9:45 p.m.

Dunlavy says the 90-minute tour will be triple the terror, triple the fun, as visitors are taken through three chilling experiences and a “screaming good time.”

“It’s a haunted cave, followed by a haunted trail and a haunted hayride,” said Dunlavy.

Folks looking to stay around a 4 on the scare scale should come to a day tour on Saturday which she says is a little more family friendly.

From 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays, guests will be taken through two crystal caverns, one haunted and one natural, followed by a new, narrated self-guided Local Legends Trail and family hayride.

If interested in purchasing a ticket for a hauntingly good time, click here, or call 814-643-0268.

Limited tickets not sold in advance, will be available at the door.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.