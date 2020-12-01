“Light up Local” campaign hopes to support local businesses

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria Regional Chamber and their community partners are launching a new campaign.

It’s called “Light up Local” and was started to encourage the community to support their local businesses this holiday season.

Customers are encouraged to make a Facebook post showing things like a neat gift they bought or a favorite meal they ate locally. They are then asked to use #LightupLocal.

Businesses can make these posts as well. They are encouraged to show off what their shops have to offer.

Amy Bradley, president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber, said keeping dollars local benefits the entire community.

“American Independence Business Alliance says when you shop local about 48 percent of your purchase is resurfaced back into your local economy,” Bradley explained. “When you shop outside of the market that number drops to about 14 percent.”

The chamber will take all of the posts from the people who used the hashtag on Facebook and pick a winner. That person will get a $50 gift card to a chamber member of their choice.

This will be done every Friday leading up to Christmas.