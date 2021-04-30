Lifestyle Show Host

WTAJ-TV in beautiful central Pennsylvania is searching for the next host for our popular afternoon lifestyle program, Studio 814. The show is all about living life in central PA and features things to do, places to go, local businesses, expert advice, and more.

The style of the show is segment and interview-based intertwined with unique storytelling showcasing our communities. The skillset we are looking for will require strong ad-libbing and interview skills. A college degree in broadcasting or related major is preferred with at least 2-3 years anchor experience. Familiarity with I-News, Adobe Premiere Editing System, WordPress and SEO is a big plus.

To apply, please CLICK HERE.