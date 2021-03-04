Life Community Church continues free food distribution through March

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – All throughout the month of February, Life Community Church handed out boxes of free food to help keep food on the table for those who might have been stretched thin by the pandemic.

After seeing the long lines of people waiting to receive it, the church saw the need and decided to continue the food distributions through March.

For the next three Wednesday’s Life Community Church will hand out boxes at 11 a.m. until they’re gone.

“It is been just awesome for the community to be able to go get a 30 pound box of food, I mean milk, cheese, meats, all kinds of stuff in there, really well received. Last week was tremendous there was 1,300 boxes they passed out in less than two hours, it was just an amazing feed,” said Sandy Township Manager, Shawn Arbaugh.

The church will be set up at the Dubois mall parking lot.