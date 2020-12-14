License to carry permits extended in PA

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf has granted another extension to the license to carry firearm permits.

Permits expiring on March 19, 2020 or later are valid through March 31, 2021. The previous extension was set to expire on Dec. 31.

A license to carry firearms is required to carry a firearm concealed on one’s person or in a vehicle. Any person who carries a firearm concealed on or about his person except in his place of abode or fixed place of business without a valid and lawfully issued license commits a felony of the third degree.

