License Portability Bill on Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill sponsored by Professional Licensure Committee Chairman Dave Hickernell and Democratic Chairman Harry Readshaw designed to remove barriers for licensees entering Pennsylvania is on Governor Tom Wolf’s desk and is expected to be signed into law.

Often, a licensed professional wishing to enter Pennsylvania finds it difficult to obtain the license needed to practice their profession.

This is especially true for military and their spouses who tend to move more frequently than the average citizen, but it’s also experienced by those moving in from other states.

“Our legislation requires all the licensing boards and commissions under the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs to issue licenses by endorsement, and further provides for a provisional endorsement license to quickly move these professionals into the workforce without the delays they are currently experiencing,” Hickernell said.

“I am very pleased with the passage of this legislation, as it will make licensure more accessible to those arriving in Pennsylvania who already have the skills and training to do their jobs effectively. It is my hope that our bill will help our brave military families find good-paying jobs here in our Commonwealth,” Readshaw said.