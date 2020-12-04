Library ferrets hoping to help you start 2021 with a smile

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The ferrets at the Altoona Public Library are hoping to bring some happiness as we get ready to start a new year.

The library decided to create a calendar featuring the four animals who have become popular with people who visit.

The calendars cost $10. You can purchase one by calling ahead to the library. You can also order one on their website. They will charge a small shipping fee.

Library staff hopes to get one in every state.

“You can look at our website and see all where they have gone,” Kristy Wall, children’s services supervisor at the Altoona Public Library, said. “If there are any places that they have not gone yet, we would love for you to buy a calendar and send it there.”

The money raised from the calendar sale will help the library with things like the ferret’s vet bills and food expenses.

The library ferrets have been around for about 2 years now. We’re told people will even come specifically to see them.

You can reach the library at 814-946-0417.