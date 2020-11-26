Lemurs get Thanksgiving feast at Chicago area zoo

Video credit – Chicago Zoological Society

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) – Some ring-tailed lemurs were treated to a Thanksgiving feast at a Chicago area zoo.

Their meal at the Brookfield Zoo included turkey made of primate biscuits with honey, steamed corn and green beans, mashed potatoes with banana baby food for gravy, cranberry sauce made of sugar-free gelatin and dried cranberries, and pumpkin and sweet potato pie with a primate biscuit crust and popcorn that served as whipped cream.

It even included a cup of apple juice.

This is the seventh year in a row Moses, Dogwood, Ramses, and Butch got the feast.

The staff says they even practiced social distancing as staff set up a scene that included a laptop showing images of two other lemurs at the zoo to simulate a virtual visit.