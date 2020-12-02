Learn about local history during candlelight Christmas open house

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Historic Hollidaysburg, Inc. will continue an annual tradition with their candlelight Christmas open house fundraiser.

The event is taking place this Sunday, December 6th from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at three different locations.

The first location is the Historic Hollidaysburg Inc.’s 1872 restored museum headquarters, which is located at 516 Walnut Street, Hollidaysburg. This stop will feature reenactors in period Victorian clothing, tours of the home and volunteers to answer local history questions.

The second location is the Jacob Walters Log Cabin Homestead, which is located at 819 3rd Avenue, Duncansville. The cabin was built in 1820 and is the oldest standing building in Duncansville.

The last location is the US Hotel Tavern, which is located at 401 S. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg. Refreshments will be served there from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

All of the money raised supports Hollidaysburg’s historical society and lets people learn about local history.

“This year we went very traditional on decorations,” Joshua Juda, vice president of Historic Hollidaysburg Inc., said. “We wanted to keep everything within the period of the house.”

Tickets are $5 per person. They can be purchased the day of the event at 516 Walnut Street, Hollidaysburg.

You can also buy them in advance at the US Hotel, Copy-Rite Hollidaysburg location and the Duncansville Antique Co-op.

Masks are required and social distancing will be encouraged.