Leaders stress urgent need to push bill that would protect the dogs of Pennsylvania

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania leaders are pushing for a bill to be passed that will provide more funding and protection for man’s best friend, dogs.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the fee that funds the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement no longer covers expenses, as it hasn’t been increased in 25 years.

Without the funding, the Department says they’ve had to use taxpayer dollars to support its operations, for the first time since the Bureau’s creation in 1893.

The proposed bill will minimally raise the dog license fee so that the Bureau can be funded. This in turn will provide protection for both dogs and the public.

“This is not anything that is unaffordable. We’re talking about a penny a day. I’m going to say it again, we’re talking a penny increase per day. From $6.50 to $10 per year,” said Rep. Eddie Pashinski.

According to Pashinski, this is a small increase for a big cause.