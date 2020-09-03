Lawsuit strives for PA voters to obtain ballots despite high volume, mail delays

A person drops into a mail box applications for mail-in ballots, in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.” (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Fair Elections Center has filed a complaint in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania to ensure that voters who have not received timely-requested mail-in ballots have a failsafe option to receive their ballots in time to vote.

This applies to those who cannot vote in person due to the risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a 72-year-old resident of Allegheny County that lives with and is a caretaker for her 94-year-old mother.

According to Fair Elections Center, the 72-year-old applied for a mail-in ballot in May for the primary election but never received one, and was unable to vote in person due to the risk of contracting COVID-19 herself and transmitting it to her mother.

The lawsuit is seeking to ensure the following:

● Requiring the Commonwealth to electronically deliver replacement absentee and mail ballots to voters who timely requested them but did not receive them in time to vote.

● Authorizing voters to use a downloadable write-in ballot if their requested ballots do not arrive on time.

● Permitting a voter to designate a person to pick up their previously requested but undelivered ballot in the week before the election.

“This lawsuit is about protecting the fundamental right to vote guaranteed by the Pennsylvania Constitution, and providing a failsafe option to ensure no Pennsylvania voter has to choose between their health and their fundamental right to vote,” said Fair Elections Center Senior Counsel Michelle Kanter Cohen. “We’re looking to ensure that, in this era of the Covid-19 pandemic, every eligible voter has access to a ballot, and they can safely vote.”