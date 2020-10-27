Lawsuit over Allegheny County election offices settled

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. The Supreme Court’s action in a Pennsylvania voting case has heightened fears among Democrats about Amy Coney Barrett joining the high court in time to decide a post-election dispute and with it, the winner of the White House. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two Republican candidates for Congress are settling a lawsuit they filed earlier this month and dropping their effort to force Allegheny County to let them send campaign representatives to observe inside satellite election offices.

The candidates dropped that claim in a settlement approved Monday by a federal judge in Pittsburgh.

The settlement, instead, describes Allegheny County’s stated process for counting ballots for nearly 29,000 voters who were mailed ballots with the wrong contests on them.

State courts have already rejected a similar effort by President Donald Trump’s campaign to force Philadelphia’s election board to allow its campaign representatives to monitor satellite election offices.