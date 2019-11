CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– According to documents filed at the Centre County Courthouse, a lawsuit between Penn State University and The Second Mile, founded by Jerry Sandusky, was dismissed.

No specific reason was given for the dismissal except that it was voluntary.

The suit looked to see if The Second Mile, and related insurance companies were liable for paying money to Sandusky’s victims.

To date, PSU has paid $118 million in settlement costs related to the scandal.