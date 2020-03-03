Lawmakers urged to act now to save state university system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The leader of Pennsylvania’s system of 14 state-owned universities says the schools are in an urgent situation, with sinking enrollment, rising student debt and a lagging commitment of public tax dollars.

The system’s chancellor, Dan Greenstein, urged the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday to approve a package of legislation that would deliver cash and greater authority to the system over how it spends money and administers the schools.

Greenstein has rejected calls to close struggling schools in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and says Pennsylvania needs to greatly increase the number of adults with degrees for its economy to keep pace with other states.