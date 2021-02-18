Lawmaker continues to press his case for child sex abuse amendment

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — A local lawmaker continues to press his case for a constitutional amendment that would allow more child sex abuse victims to sue their abusers.

On Thursday, State Representative Jim Gregory met with the Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth.

The amendment was supposed to be up for a vote in the May primary, but Pennsylvania’s Department of State failed to advertise it as required by law.

Now Gregory is pushing for an Emergency Constitutional Amendment. He says he’s working with his legal team to make sure that this passes both house and senate and that it meets the requirements of the Supreme Court.

Gregory says “we continue to work behind the scenes with our legal team to develop the language to make sure that we do it right. That is the most important thing, that we do it right as we put in an amendment for the emergency constitutional amendment.”

He tells us that if it is approved by voters on the ballot in May, it’ll become a reality very quickly this summer. Gregory is also planning to discuss this with Governor Wolf.