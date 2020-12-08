Laurel Highlands Historical Village collecting donations for vets

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Laurel Highlands Historical Village is collecting donations for veterans in need.
Anyone who would like to make a donation can drop the items off at the Galleria Mall in Johnstown (food court, lottery booth) or Hoss’ at Ebensburg and Richland.
You can find a list of items they are looking for below:
- All types of food: canned goods, drinks, rice meals, ready to eat meals, canned meats, bacon, pasta, breakfast items, condiments – jerky, candy, mushrooms, chili, pizza kits, peanut butter, jelly, coffee, cocoa mixes, tea, Lunch Cakes, cake mixes icing, cookies, seasonings,
- Paper Goods: Toilet paper, paper towels, wipes, plates, plastic plates and silverware
- New blankets, sheets, towels (Bath & Kitchen),
- Cleaning supplies, Air fresheners, swifter type mops, spin mops, brooms, floor cleaners, window cleaners
- Hygiene products for men and women – make up – Razors (electric razors also)
- Good working used or new kitchen appliances, including air fryer, pressure cooker (new type)
- Fishing rods reels and fishing gear
- Cameras and all camera equipment (for after school program)