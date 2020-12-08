Laurel Highlands Historical Village collecting donations for vets

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Laurel Highlands Historical Village is collecting donations for veterans in need.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can drop the items off at the Galleria Mall in Johnstown (food court, lottery booth) or Hoss’ at Ebensburg and Richland.

You can find a list of items they are looking for below:

All types of food: canned goods, drinks, rice meals, ready to eat meals, canned meats, bacon, pasta, breakfast items, condiments – jerky, candy, mushrooms, chili, pizza kits, peanut butter, jelly, coffee, cocoa mixes, tea, Lunch Cakes, cake mixes icing, cookies, seasonings,

Paper Goods: Toilet paper, paper towels, wipes, plates, plastic plates and silverware

New blankets, sheets, towels (Bath & Kitchen),

Cleaning supplies, Air fresheners, swifter type mops, spin mops, brooms, floor cleaners, window cleaners

Hygiene products for men and women – make up – Razors (electric razors also)

Good working used or new kitchen appliances, including air fryer, pressure cooker (new type)

Fishing rods reels and fishing gear

Cameras and all camera equipment (for after school program)

