Latest round of transportation improvements updated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State Transportation Commission (STC) updated the 12-year transportation program, anticipating $64.8 billion being available over the next 12 years for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports and railroads.

The 12-year-program is used to identify and prioritize transportation projects in Pennsylvania and the funds required to complete them. The program has to be reviewed and updated every two years under the state’s requirements.

The new program takes effect Oct. 1. The following funding is anticipated in the first four years from federal, state and local sources:

$11.4 billion for state highway and bridge projects

$9.4 billion for public transit

$321 million for multimodal projects

$228 million for rail freight

$138 million for aviation

The State Transportation Commission is chaired by the Secretary of PennDOT.