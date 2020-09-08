ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters worked to put out a late-night blaze that ignited Monday night in Elk County.
The fire started around 11:30 p.m. on Dagus Mines Road in Kersey. The flames started in a garage and moved to a car before spreading to the home itself.
At this point, no injuries have been reported and damage estimates are unknown.
Late-night fire erupts in Elk County
