Late-night fire erupts in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters worked to put out a late-night blaze that ignited Monday night in Elk County.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. on Dagus Mines Road in Kersey. The flames started in a garage and moved to a car before spreading to the home itself.

At this point, no injuries have been reported and damage estimates are unknown.

