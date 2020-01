JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed home in Johnstown late Tuesday night.

Multiple crews responded to a home on the 1200-block of Franklin Street around 10 p.m.

The Johnstown Fire Department says the owner wasn’t home at the time and that the extensive damage to the house is making it difficult to investigate.

The home is considered a total loss.