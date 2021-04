ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Flames brought firefighters to a business in Ridgway late Tuesday evening.

The situation at 132 Main Street was first called in around 11:30 p.m., reportedly by police officers traveling through the area. Elk County emergency dispatch tells us it wasn’t until after 3 a.m. Wednesday that crews brought the scene under control.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, and a fire marshal was on scene investigating.