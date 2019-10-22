Last Minute Halloween Shopping on A Budget

Halloween is right around the corner, and it’s no surprise that the holiday can be pretty expensive! With costumes, decorations and candy, families can expect to spend quite a bit on the festive day. Our Morgan Koziar went to the Goodwill store in Philipsburg to learn about some of the unique items that can be found at a fraction of the price.

The manger for the store, Andrew Georgino explains that the Goodwill Industries is one of Pennsylvania’s top recycling facilities as it keeps thousands of items out of our landfills. Andrew says if it weren’t for the community’s donations, they wouldn’t exist. The donation process is pretty simple, you can bring items to Goodwill when you shop (they even help you unload your vehicle) or visit one of their drop-off bins.

Brenda Gorham, the director of mission services for Goodwill Industries North Central PA says that Goodwill provides jobs for people in our communities. If an individual needs a job, Goodwill will create a position to help that person.