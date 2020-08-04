Large amounts of meth, heroin found in Windber home

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two suspects are in custody after large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin were discovered at a home in Windber on Tuesday, according to Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey L. Thomas.

A search warrant was executed for a residence on Baumgardner Avenue by Somerset County Detectives, Windber Police and the Attorney General’s office.

Thomas said that a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin were recovered, along with drug paraphernalia, digital scales, cell phones and other evidence of drug dealing.

The unnamed suspects are in custody and currently awaiting the filing of criminal charges.

The photos below show evidence recovered.