CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Both lanes heading eastbound on Route 322 in the Potters Mills project will reopen by Thursday night, according to PennDOT.

Both western lanes will reopen on Friday. Route 322 will stay closed between Route 144 and the new roundabout until Nov. 6/

Drivers will mostly use the Sand Mountain interchange, located east of Potters Mills, until Nov. 6.