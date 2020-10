BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A portion of Interstate 80 will be impacted this week as part of the Route 26 local interchange project, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The work zone is located between the I-80/161 exit and Jacksonville Road, which is east of Bellefonte. Starting on Oct. 21, the left lane on I-80 eastbound will be closed.

This lane closure is anticipated to be in place until Nov. 6.