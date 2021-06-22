Lakemont summer basketball league begins 53rd season

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Blair Recreation Commission’s summer basketball league at Lakemont Park is in full swing as they began their 53rd season last week.

League Director Skip Dry says, “It’s great. It’s fantastic. Lakemont has been great to us giving us this facility and everything like that and it’s just great to see people out here.”

The league is comprised of 62 teams from high school, junior high, and adult divisions. Dry explains, “We provide a venue where kids can come out and play and adults and it’s just great for everybody.”

Admission to the park is free to watch the games with many activities like mini golf and the batting cages available near the courts. While the league provides an opportunity for summer fun and exercise, Dry asserted that the competitive spirit is very high. “I’m going to make a statement here and probably catch heck for it, there ain’t no ‘fun’ in this league. There are a couple of teams that come out to get the exercise but once that ball is tipped off… they like to win.”

The schedule for games and other events can be found on the Central Blair Rec website.