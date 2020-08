BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Supporting local businesses remains crucial during the pandemic.

The chamber of commerce in Blair County is asking everyone to “buy here and thrive here.”

On Sept. 11 Lakemont Park will host an outdoor trade show from 4-8 p.m.



The park will host food trucks, music, and several local businesses will be providing a variety of goods and services.



Business owners still have time to reserve tables for the event.