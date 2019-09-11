LaGrange Fire Department to hold 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge

Today marks the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. To commemorate the lives lost on that tragic day, the LaGrange Fire Department will hold their annual Stair Climb Challenge from 8 a.m. until noon at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange.

Participants will run 110 stadium flights up and down the stadium to represent the 110 flights of stairs in the Twin Towers. Radio traffic from 9/11 will be played during the event.

“We are just grateful that we can honor those brave men and women that gave their lives bravely on that tragic day,” said Lagrange Fire Department Chief John Brant. “Doing this stair climb is just a small gesture to ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten.

The public is invited to participate. Entry fee is $25 and includes a 9/11 tribute t-shirt. Those who register at the event will receive their t-shirts at a later date.

“Brave men and women risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of others,” said Chief Brant. “I believe this is one of the many events in which we can show our gratitude.”